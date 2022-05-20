In order to level the playing field between the sexes in states with abortion bans or severe time limitations: in those states, legislators should pass laws requiring men to have state-mandated vasectomies IF
1) The offender “fertilizes and flees” — offender pays for procedure.
2) The offender misses ONE child support payment — offender pays for procedure.
3) The offender is convicted of rape or incest, regardless if a pregnancy results — offender pays for procedure.
Forcing a woman to carry to term the devil spawn of such a crime is cruel and unusual punishment even though she is the victim. The offender’s sentence will likely be less than 9 months of incarceration! The woman would probably be utterly destroyed by this.
In cases where the woman’s life is endangered, not performing the abortion is medical malpractice.
Women are not second class citizens. When a woman gets pregnant, she does not go from being an autonomous person to being a vessel. No state or law should take control of her body from her. What’s next? Full-coverage burqas? Telling us we can’t cut our hair or show our ankles in public?
Abortion is not in the constitution but show me where it says states can enact laws controlling what we do with our bodies. If you do it for women, you have to do it for men. Maybe if male legislators were forced to vote on state-mandated vasectomy they would realize how intrusive and controlling they have become.
