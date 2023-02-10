By the time this is printed we will have already heard the State of the Union address. Biden will have had the spot light telling more lies.
Fact is the border is open. As of yesterday we have available (and the number continues to increase) 31,500 pounds of fentanyl to kill the innocent.
We have had 2.3 million illegal encounters and 1.2 million illegal "get aways."
These people are not loving families with needy children. These illegals consist of sex offenders, drug cartel workers, thieves, terrorists and a variety of colorful, flexible thugs.
NBC and CBS does not allow this kind of information to be broadcast on their news media so most America is in the dark.
This president must be stopped. He is slowly allowing this country to turn into the cesspool of the world.
We must welcome immigrants who want to enter the legal way. Just because you tell a lie often enough does not make it the truth.
SANDY WIELAND
Easton
