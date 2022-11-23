The Maryland Association of Social Services Boards Foundation is comprised entirely of volunteers who serve on local boards in all 23 counties in the State of Maryland. For those of you who are not familiar with the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Advisory Board, our mission is to provide assistance to support families in financial crisis that do not meet federal and/or state program eligibility but need assistance.

