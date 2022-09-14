Ms. Wieland makes a half-hearted attempt to define what a MAGA Republican is (The Star Democrat, Sept. 7). In the interests of being fair and balanced, I offer the following.
She says MAGA Republicans are people who believe that crime is wrong and should be punished. Does this apply to those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? Does this apply to citizens who are in possession of classified documents? Does this apply to someone who calls the Georgia secretary of state and asks him to “please find me 11,780 votes.” Does this apply to people trying to put together illegal slates of sham electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election? Does this apply to people gaining access to voting machines, copying their contents and passing that data on like candy being given out on Halloween?
She says MAGA Republicans support the police. Does this include the police who defended the Capitol against the insurrectionists on Jan. 6? Does this include the FBI, executing legally issued search warrants to recover government property and U.S. secrets?
She says MAGA Republicans think all mankind should be treated with honor and respect. Evidently, that doesn’t apply to people crossing our borders, where the previous administration raised family separation (tearing children away from their parents) to an art form. And evidently, that doesn’t apply to women being able to make their own health care decisions.
