Having been informed of efforts to keep our Talbot Boys in place, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation sent a letter informing the Talbot County Council of their preference that, whenever possible, Confederate monuments “remain unmolested in their original location.”
Recognizing that Confederate monuments are rarely, if ever, moved absent dissent; that this issue has been argued in the media, public meetings, and now in legal proceedings for over 5 years; and that a suitable destination for its relocation in Talbot County has not been offered or identified, our County Council proceeded with a vote to relocate our Talbot Boys to the Confederate battlefield.
Our primary concern may be that history is not “erased” and that the Talbot Boys provide an opportunity to “learn from our past,” but monuments on public property are understood to honor the subjects portrayed and be reflective of government. Education regarding controversial historic events is a mission more appropriately undertaken by museums, in classrooms, and on private property.
Years have passed, and our Talbot Boys, the last Confederate monument standing on public grounds in Maryland, remains a source of conflict and concern. Absent an opportunity for relocation locally, I applaud the action taken by our County Council to move the Talbot Boys to an appropriate location.
