When my father and I founded Crystal Steel as a minority-owned firm on the Delmarva Peninsula in 1992, offshore wind energy was little more than an idea hatched far away in Europe.
The world’s first offshore wind farm, Ørsted’s Vindeby Wind Farm in Denmark, had been built just one year earlier. America’s first offshore wind farm, Ørsted’s Block Island Wind Farm, wouldn’t be built for another 25 years.
Fast forward to today, and Crystal Steel’s Maryland workforce will play a leading role in America’s booming offshore wind industry, thanks to Maryland’s bold business policies and drawing from Ørsted’s local experience and global expertise.
With the recent signing of a deal between my company and Ørsted — and Maryland’s award of a major new offshore wind farm to Ørsted — Eastern Shore workers will manufacture steel components for offshore wind farms that will deliver clean energy to 1.5 million American homes.
Ørsted, developer of Maryland’s Skipjack Wind, will purchase nearly $70 million of steel components manufactured by my company for wind turbine foundations, some of which weigh up to 3,000 tons. When completed in 2026, Skipjack Wind will power 300,000 homes in our region and enable more than $600 million in capital investment in the state.
At Crystal Steel, we will add 14,000 square feet to our Caroline County facility and hire as many as 50 new local workers, such as welders, fitters, CNC machine operators, painters, and more. We will manufacture massive steel elements, ranging in size from 9 to 16 tons each and as tall as 45 feet, that will be assembled into boat landings, ladders, internal and exterior platforms, railings, and grating.
For decades, these jobs were strictly the domain of European workers. With no U.S. demand for offshore wind power, American companies like mine couldn’t compete.
With this agreement — and Maryland’s aggressive pursuit of a clean energy economy — that era is over. With the largest portfolio in the U.S., we have a trusted partner in Ørsted as the company develops seven offshore wind farms across five states.
This bullish future is not possible without bullish public policy. The U.S. is planning to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030—enough to power 10 million American homes. An estimated 77,000 American workers and thousands of small businesses are needed to reach this goal.
We will only meet this goal if American businesses like mine are full participants in the offshore wind supply chain. I also hope Crystal Steel’s story demonstrates that minority-owned suppliers can and should participate in this new American industry.
Welding, steel fabrication, electrical engineering, civil engineering, warehousing, crane operations, and maritime operations and maintenance are just a few of the trades that stand to benefit on the Eastern Shore and across the state.
This massive growth in Maryland is the direct result of Maryland’s commitment over the last decade to investing in green energy, led by Governor Hogan. From passing clean energy legislation to the awarding of offshore wind projects, Maryland’s policies enable companies like Crystal Steel to grow our clean energy workforce and compete in this emerging industry.
The partnership between Crystal Steel and Ørsted demonstrates that Maryland’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future is not just good for our climate; it’s good for the Maryland worker. The future of Maryland’s clean energy economy will literally be forged in steel.
Bill Lo is CEO of Crystal Steel Fabricators Inc., a minority-owned steel fabricator with its largest facility in Federalsburg.
