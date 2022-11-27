Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens: “District of Columbia v. Heller, which recognized an individual right to possess a firearm under the Constitution, is unquestionably the most clearly incorrect decision that the Supreme Court announced during my tenure on the bench.
The text of the Second Amendment unambiguously explains its purpose: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” When it was adopted, the country was concerned that the power of Congress to disarm the state militias and create a national standing army posed an intolerable threat to the sovereignty of the several states.”
Right wing justices and politicians have followed the NRA lead that the 2nd amendment gives an individual the right to own a gun. It never did until 5 justices on the Supreme Court wrongly decided it did. With mass shootings becoming horribly common in the US the blame goes to those who promoted that lie and who have fought reasonable gun restrictions. They use the excuse of mental health as the cause of mass shootings but when all factors for why the US has so many more mass shootings than any other country the only factor that stands out is that in the US there are so many more guns.
Any politician who claims to be tough on crime and if elected will help decrease the rising rate of violence must face the fact that that cannot be achieved unless there are stricter controls on who can own a gun. Tough on crime must mean tough on gun ownership or the former is just political posturing.
