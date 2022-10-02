Letters to the Editor

I want to extend my sincere thanks to Del. Johnny Mautz who has worked to help solve a problem. On our property we have a cable running across our lane, drooping so far that some delivery trucks cannot pass. Beginning in August, I contacted every entity I could think of to remedy the situation: Breezeline, Verizon, Delmarva Power and the State Highway Department to name a few. While the gentleman at MSHD gave me good advice, I basically got nowhere. Every company said the line wasn’t theirs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.