I want to extend my sincere thanks to Del. Johnny Mautz who has worked to help solve a problem. On our property we have a cable running across our lane, drooping so far that some delivery trucks cannot pass. Beginning in August, I contacted every entity I could think of to remedy the situation: Breezeline, Verizon, Delmarva Power and the State Highway Department to name a few. While the gentleman at MSHD gave me good advice, I basically got nowhere. Every company said the line wasn’t theirs.
In frustration, I emailed Johnny Mautz’s office. After all the dead ends, I was pleasantly surprised at the response I got from his office. Within the day, I had received an email response and a phone call. In the following days, not only did his office respond, but Johnny did also. He texted, called me, and even drove out to our property to inspect.
He contacted each of the companies as I had done. When he was also getting nowhere, he hunkered down and, as we say, got ‘er done. Ultimately, he learned the cable belonged to Breezeline. Breezeline’s representative told Johnny that while the cable was indeed theirs, it was our responsibility to fix the problem as it was on our property. To which he pointed out that we, as property owners, had had no choice but to allow the cable to be placed there, and the responsibility to maintain it was theirs.
I have since been contacted by Breezeline. This time the contact was much more conciliatory than before. The head of the department said they’d take care of the problem but couldn’t give a date. Now it’s October, and the cable still droops dangerously low. The last time Johnny and I talked, he said to contact him again if action wasn’t taken. Guess I’ll get to that now.
But I didn’t want one more day to go by without publicly thanking him for his work on our behalf. I am a life-long registered Democrat who is voting for Republican Del. Johnny Mautz. He cares about his constituents, knows how to get things done, and won’t stop till a solution is reached. It wasn’t about publicity or polls; it was about addressing the needs of our citizens.
