Easton faces a major decision regarding who will occupy the mayor's office for the next four years. An uninformed decision could reverse the momentum established by the leadership of Mayor Robert Willey. Past performance is a reliable indicator of what to expect in the future. It must always be about improving the lives of those you represent. Those being served are the ones who love their community and subsidize it with their taxes.
When those who know you best honor you with their vote, it should be understood that your office is a position from which to serve, not a platform from which to rule. Mayor Robert Willey has been a genuinely effective public servant because he understands this. He is committed to the Town of Easton, and has a proven record of being available, gracious and approachable. He is never too busy to assist with your concerns. With him, the office has never been about him. It's about you.
His record is available for all to see. When it appeared society had fallen apart during the pandemic, his steady leadership enabled Easton to emerge stronger than ever.
Mayor Willey's record has much to celebrate. He has developed positive working relationships with political leaders at every level of government. Leadership is particularly important when it comes to the expenditure of tax money. Every dollar spent comes from the effort someone who earned it. Money does not magically appear out of thin air, and the mayor understands that.
After it's all said and done, there's always more said than done. Mayor Robert Willey has been a doer. The people of Easton have benefited greatly from his work. He has totally invested his effort, his energy and his life, to improving the lives of those who call Easton their home. His leadership has made a positive and profound difference in your life. His emphasis on cooperation, communication and coordination have paid off for you.
A former president wrote an autobiography title, "Why Not The Best?" As another election comes into focus, ask yourself who the best choice is to fill the top elected office in Easton. Mayor Robert Willey is that individual. His efforts deserve to not only be recognized, but applauded. He has more than earned your support please give him your vote, and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.