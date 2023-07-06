I can still remember hearing his voice for the first time.
“Cathy, you called our hotel 15 minutes ago looking for a room for you and your daughter. Are you still on the road? Well, I have a room for you.”
With those words, I entered the arena of one of the most consummate professionals I have ever encountered. Danny worked as a manager of a hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York.
How lucky I was to make that phone call and get him on the other end of the phone.
On that first encounter with Danny, as I drove up to the hotel, he was literally
waiting at the front door and helped me with my luggage. He was so pleasant and courteous.
Since the other hotels were full that week, I was grateful that he called me with an open room. I watched him with the other guests. He knew them by name, and I could hear things like, “How is your mother doing? Did she get rid of her back pain?”
During the week, my daughter and I were greeted with, “Good to see you Cathy
and Casey. Have a great day.”
He smiled and took an interest in who we were and where we came from. He was friendly. He was nice. He was fun.
Prior to moving to another hotel, Danny called to inform me that he was moving
and invited me to try a room there. For the next 20 years, I watched him meet
and greet and make people feel like they were special, and that the hotel was
fortunate to have them as guests.
Danny worked hard, and he would do special things like leave chocolate-covered
strawberries in the room. As we became friends, he would whisper in my ear — an ear he could trust — “wait until you see who is down the hall from you” or “I put those older men at the registration desk next to your room.” (A famous “boy
band”).
Today’s hotels need more Dannys. Lately, front desk staff seem overworked and
void of conversation. Sometimes, to keep their distance, they throw me an app to use in case I need services. There is absolutely no charm, personality, or connection. I feel like I am just a number, and no one truly cares if I enjoy my visit or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.