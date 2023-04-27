One thing we know about (David) Montgomery is that he is able to mobilize a handful of his supporters to write letters, no matter how reactionary his causes might be. He first appeared on the community radar screen as the leader of the effort to keep the Talbot Boys statue. Then he ran for County Council and promised to use its budget leverage to lean on the Board of Education’s “woke agenda for anti-racism and sexuality” and what he calls “current fads in sexuality.”
Most concerning for those of us who don’t think of women as chattel, he bragged that he was the only candidate for County Council to have a rating of 100 from Maryland Right to Life. One shudders to think what legislative commitments that entailed. What next after a ban on plastic bags? A town ban on mifepristone?
A budget line for the no choices pregnancy center? A don’t say gay ordinance?
His campaign for County Council shows his willingness to use the levers of government to meddle in pursuit his extreme social agenda. His campaign is now focused on popular development issues. Let him serve on the Planning Commission, where his indifference to the concerns of the African American community and creating a respectful and welcoming environment for all communities within Easton is not on the agenda.
Unlike many of his letter writers, I live in Ward 3.
