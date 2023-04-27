Letters to the Editor

One thing we know about (David) Montgomery is that he is able to mobilize a handful of his supporters to write letters, no matter how reactionary his causes might be. He first appeared on the community radar screen as the leader of the effort to keep the Talbot Boys statue. Then he ran for County Council and promised to use its budget leverage to lean on the Board of Education’s “woke agenda for anti-racism and sexuality” and what he calls “current fads in sexuality.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.