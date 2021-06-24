This is in response to the letter by Paul Callahan and Lynne Mielke published on Sunday, June 20th titled: Preserve Talbot History: Historical Realities of the Talbot Boys.
While Mr. Callahan and Ms. Mielke make some interesting points, I think they miss out on the bigger picture of the issue to move the monument. They cite that federal government tyranny and oppression of Talbot residences was a determinant factor in the enlisting of many Talbot county confederate soldiers. Also, that the statute was part of a larger effort to also include a companion Union memorial – which interestingly does not exist.
This may be so, but does not excuse the larger issue of the Confederacy’s main purpose, to maintain slavery as an economic force; nor does it excuse those who participated in fighting to support such a system and the symbology and emotions such a statute evokes in people.
Change is a most difficult thing, but the evolution of cultural and social change marches on; and change which supports a more inclusive society is a good thing. Removing the statute does not remove the past, but is a step towards greater inclusion and the importance of equality of all people in a modern civil society. Symbols of hate in our public spaces are no longer acceptable.
One of the speakers at the rally held at the courthouse lawn on Saturday told a story and noted that when slavery ended an elder black gentlemen was asked to speak on such. His response was that we are not where we want to be, and we are not where we are going to be; but thank God we are not where we used to be. County Commissioners: Move the monument now.
STEVEN BALL
Easton
