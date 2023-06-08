Surely the egos of American women in 2023 are made of stronger stuff, and we have gotten beyond such issues as the Ms. controversy of the 1970s. Cathy Jarosz’s May 21 letter indicates some of us have not.
Cathy Jarosz, organizer of Miss Eastern Shore/Miss Maryland pageant, suggested that transgender women present “a dilemma biological females feel today.” As a biological woman myself, I have not a clue as to what this dilemma might be and she does not explain. In her letter, she resolves her dilemma by asserting that transgender women are not female.
The letter reminds me of the miss/ms battle of the 1970s, where white married women felt their social status diminished by having their unmarried sisters (old maids and spinsters) recognized with them as part of an undifferentiated class of female.
Then as here, I think American social pecking order concerns are at play. As 2043 approaches and white Americans will become the minority, white nationalists defend a racial pecking order so that whatever happens, they can say to themselves “at least I’m white.” Are American women’s identities now so fragile that they need to say “at least I’m biological?”
Perhaps Ms. Jarosz and the pageant industry feel fragile and vulnerable these days. Any pretense of the industry valuing naturalism has been abandoned. Miss America, the crown jewel of the industry, has become a plastic surgery free for all. With breast and other implants and facial reconstruction, in what sense is this a competition among “real” women?
For all the talk of scholarships, good character and accomplishments, the industry maintains its premium on superficial physical appeal. Girls no matter the age on Ms. Jarosz’s pageant site, strike that hand on hip, arched back, chest forward pose that suggests much more than good posture. The pageant system continues its march sexualizing young women.
Such sentiments play to a diminishing audience as our youth led my many exvangelicals apply their understanding of Christian love to their LGBTQ+ friends and others in the wider culture. Ms. Jarosz sentiments reflect a reactionary blip in the culture’s evolution toward greater human decency.
With abortion thought to be on the ropes as an issue in the wake of Roe, to raise money and gin up the base, the far right is creating and fanning the flames of such social insecurity. Donald Trump’s court evangelicals contribute a warped Christian respectability to the ugliness and give the Proud Boys something violent to do in June. Ms. Jarosz’s letter is just part of this movement’s effluent.
HOLLY WRIGHT
Easton
