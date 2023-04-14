My husband was raised in Communist Poland. He repeatedly mentions that during World War II and the years under oppressive rule, the only place of solace was the Catholic Church. His temperament and display of faith is inspiring. Fortunately for my spouse, he did not experience what many Catholics have experienced in the United States.
Last week, a type of mental baseball bat struck my head with the release, days before Easter, from the Maryland Attorney Generals’ Office entitled, “Attorney General’s Report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese of Maryland.”
I thought I was prepared for any type of criminal horror.
Conclusion: There is no firepit in hell deep enough for the conspirators and perpetrators mentioned in this report. It is horror like no horror movie one has ever witnessed. If solace and warmth was expected at these Churches, just forget it. The venues were sites of unspeakable acts and many who chose to look the other way for the sake of the “brand.”
Shockingly, throughout decades, the parents of the victims repeatedly reported the abuse of their children upon deaf ears — the ears of those who were also abusing children. It became a conspiracy of sorts, and one priest of high ranking wrote words of advice to the other priests: “If the police come to interview you, act surprised, show no sign that you are aware of the issue.”
It is odd. Since the release of the report, so many Catholics have chosen to continue their generous donations and mass attendance. While recuperating from my “baseball bat injury” I watched from afar as they strolled dutifully into Church on Easter Sunday. I asked myself, “Why are they so committed to a place of worship that has caused irreparable harm to small children, not once or twice (which demands attention) but hundreds of times? Why are they so trusting of the priests amongst them? My hope is that EVERY Catholic reads this report and uses some of their energy to diminish the POWER of the Church and demand changes.
Our Attorney General and Governor are doing the right thing. They are expanding the Statute of Limitations for filing claims and allowing damages up to approximately $1.9 million. I pray now for the lawyers who are sharpening their pencils to represent the victims. May they have Godspeed.
