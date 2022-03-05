My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and it breaks for the American people. The people of Ukraine rejected their invaders and are fighting them in order to keep their home land and yet, we have a regime in office that is not only allowing but, also, encouraging the invasion through our southern border.
This regime has taken away our right to energy independence, has kept this country on lock down so that ships carrying supplies are still off the west coast. The work force has diminished because the government has decided to pay people for not working and therefore forcing closure of many business across the nation and here at home. I am sure that those who voted the Democrat ticket are very pleased with the high cost of gasoline when they go for a fill up or the high cost of heating fuel oil and propane gas.
Remember this, NO Democrat ever opposed a tax hike. Here in Maryland we only have 2 Senators, both Democrats (no representation of conservatives) and Delaware is in the same boat, goose stepping behind Pelosi and the Biden regime. A change must take place this November.
Ezekiel (33: 1-9) called for the watchman to sound the alarm. So, I am going to leave you, the reader, with this; When you hear the Spirit of God speak to you to warn the wicked man, and you do not, he will die in his iniquity; but, his blood the Lord will require at your hand. However, if you warn the wicked man and he does not change his way, you have delivered your own soul.
These politicians have put such a burden on this generation and many generations to come by spending money they do not have, creating a national debt and yet, protecting themselves with a golden parachute which they can collect after just 2 terms in office (full salary and benefits). Try that at your current job. Remember to vote in November and get these people out of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.