The members of our Talbot County Council, Town of Easton, Talbot County Fire and Rescue Association and Talbot County Fire Chiefs Committee must have forgotten. We have a beautiful memorial that is located at the intersection of Dover and West Street in Easton, for those of you who may not know. No one showed up this morning to honor and remember our fallen brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this day 21 years ago.
How in the hell did our elected officials forget one of the most significant dates in American history? Our homeland was attacked. Americans died and are still dying to this day. Talbot County just forgot to remember 9/11 and support our local heroes, what a slap in the face to all who serve.
The disrespect I personally feel as a first responder of 46 years to this county is overwhelming. If you read what our memorial says in large letters, "YOUR SERVICE IS NOT FORGOTTEN." I am sick to my stomach, I don’t understand and never will, it’s no excuse and there is so much disrespect.
People talk every day about the division between us and this country. Most of it, if not all, has been caused by the disrespect between one another. Expect more to come. WE WILL NEVER FORGET. We did on September 11, 2022. SAD.
I would like to sincerely thank the members of Oxford’s volunteer fire department for taking the time to commemorate and remember the events of September 11,2001. This ceremony took place during their monthly breakfast this morning which I attended.
