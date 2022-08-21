Letters to the Editor

I am the current president of the Bay Country Chorus the Easton Maryland Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Since 1995, the chorus has been entertaining citizens throughout the Mid-Shore. Our principal audiences are the many seniors in our community who reside at senior living communities, nursing homes or venues dealing with folks in rehab or with dementia. Many of these special citizens are unable to get out and enjoy live music. So, quite simply we bring the music to them.

