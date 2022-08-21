I am the current president of the Bay Country Chorus the Easton Maryland Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Since 1995, the chorus has been entertaining citizens throughout the Mid-Shore. Our principal audiences are the many seniors in our community who reside at senior living communities, nursing homes or venues dealing with folks in rehab or with dementia. Many of these special citizens are unable to get out and enjoy live music. So, quite simply we bring the music to them.
We have been fortunate to have had support from several community businesses, organizations and individuals. One of our principal sources of revenue has been a Creativity Grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). We submit a grant request and provide information they need to make a decision. We don’t always get funded, but MSAC has been very generous through the years.
Recently I was ready to submit a request for a grant to support our programming for 2022–2023 and found that nonprofit organizations now need to have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI). This number essentially replaces a current DUNS number. You must have this number to submit a grant request. The cost for this number is $599. and there is no guarantee you will get funded. That’s a little steep for a small singing group with a budget of $8,600. And if you wish to file in the next year you need to pay the fee again.
I feel our program is important as do the many seniors and individuals we entertain. If you feel so as well, please contact our Senators and Congressman and ask for help. A reduction in the amount would be good but total elimination of the fee for small nonprofits would be even better.
