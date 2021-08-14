I am a retired employee from the State Highway Administration with over 40 years of service in various engineering positions. Eight of my years were as a Team Leader on one of the original Bridge Inspection Teams which was required to be put in place to conform to the Federal Highway Administration’s requirements that all bridges be inspected every two years for structural defects due to the collapse of the Silver Bridge in West Virginia.
In reading the article in the Star-Democrat of Sunday, August 8, 2021, titled ”New Bay Bridge foes push no-build Option” I was struck by the fact the engineers said by 2040 the current Bay Bridges will reach their expected lifespan. Bridges do deteriorate to the point of no repair. In my years as a bridge inspector I closed 4 or 5 bridges on the spot after I inspected them and there were another dozen or so that I called in the bridge design engineers to make the decision.
No build is not an option! Just think what will happen to the economy of Queen Annes County if even one of the current Bay Bridge spans has to be permanently closed due to end of lifespan structural defects. A new bridge must be built and the only place that makes any sense is at the current location to eventually replace the current spans as by the time a new bridge can be built the old spans will be approaching the end of their lifespan. Take if from an old bridge inspector, bridges can fail overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.