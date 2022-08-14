In a swift 3 – 2 vote, Dorchester Council members Newcomb, Nichols and Nagel chose to keep the management of the county status quo. The Charter Review Commission, appointed by the council members, recently proposed approximately 10 changes to the charter with Councilman Pfeffer proposing an additional two. With virtually no discussion, Council President Newcomb called for a vote and, that quick, the three voted “No,” all but killing the changes for this year. The vote guarantees none of the recommendations will be put up for referendum in order for the voters to be able to make the final decision.
The Dorchester County Charter requires the council appoint a seven member commission to review the charter and make recommendations to improve the document. Delayed two years in part due to COVID, the six member commission, short one due to a council member not appointing a constituent, was authorized to begin meeting in April.
Holding meetings for two and a half months, the commission presented their recommendations to the council on July 18th. The commission reviewed the Dorchester Charter as well as Charters from other Maryland counties. Talking to citizens, employees and current and former department heads, they developed changes to improve the Charter. Those changes were presented to the Council.
Some of the concerns voiced to the commission which were too much micromanaging by some council members. It was felt the county manager should be the person directing department heads and department heads directing employees. Another concern shared was the period of time the county has been without a permanent county manager. Instead, the council has maintained an acting manager. One of the recommendations of the commission was to require the council hire a new county manager within six months of a county manager leaving. If none is found, the council would be required to hire ... a search firm specializing in finding qualified county managers.
Throughout their hours of discussion, the commission came to a consensus on the changes proposed. In all cases, the items proposed were agreed upon by a 5-1 or unanimous decision. The commission’s goal was to make the charter better, which they felt they did. What a surprise when Newcomb called for a vote on the changes all together, not individually as suggested, and council members Nagel and Nichols voted “No,” Pfeffer and Travers in favor, with Newcomb breaking the tie with a “no” vote. So, for the time being, the council proceeds status quo.
