Letters to the Editor

In a swift 3 – 2 vote, Dorchester Council members Newcomb, Nichols and Nagel chose to keep the management of the county status quo. The Charter Review Commission, appointed by the council members, recently proposed approximately 10 changes to the charter with Councilman Pfeffer proposing an additional two. With virtually no discussion, Council President Newcomb called for a vote and, that quick, the three voted “No,” all but killing the changes for this year. The vote guarantees none of the recommendations will be put up for referendum in order for the voters to be able to make the final decision.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.