I read Sunday’s guest column with interest (“Preserve Talbot History: Historical realities of the Talbot Boys”). The authors have clearly done much research on this topic. Unfortunately, their column is a good example of not seeing the forest for the trees. Even accepting the authors claim that the intent of the monument was reunification, it should be clear by now that it failed to achieve this purpose and continues to divide the community.
Monuments are about glorification and honor. While they can also serve an historical purpose, they are not always the best way of doing so. I applaud the authors in their attempt to search out historical records, and perhaps they will consider submitting their findings to a peer reviewed journals where other historians can provide feedback on their sources and methods and assist them in continuing their research.
Meanwhile, let’s move the monument to someplace more appropriate and help the community heal.
RON KETTER
Easton
