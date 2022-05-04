With the looming reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, I want to take a moment to discuss an increasingly partisan Supreme Court of the United States and the threat it poses to our country.
According to the SCOTUS website, of the three branches of government the Court most closely resembles its original form. I must disagree. The original Supreme Court justice position was created with the intent for the role to be immune to elections so that the decisions of the justices can be based on law, precedent, constitutionality, and public opinion and not on political gain. Justices are never up for reelection and they have their position for life. Therefore, based on its origination, to its core the Court must be non-partisan.
However, today we see Supreme Court justices described as Democrat, Republican, liberal and conservative. Of course we expect our justices to be influenced by their ideals and their morality. Justices who tend to be more conservative or more liberal are natural and unavoidable. Certainly though, we must also be able to expect our justices to remain unswayed by political party affiliations.
We cannot allow the continuation of a partisan court. In the end it will be detrimental to all parties as we war over who is “packing” the court and we fight for control. A partisan court is a breeding ground for corruption. Party loyalty over belief and law at the Supreme Court level would be ruinous to future landmark decisions and to future precedents.
A nonpartisan court is possible, and it is up to us as US citizens who believe in our country to fight for it.
