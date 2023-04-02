Letters to the Editor

There seems to be no way to adequately express my anger about the mass shootings that continue to plague our country. If I turn it inward it becomes sadness and depression that is unbearable. Some people who are close to me and some who are not close but who are elected officials, seem to handle it all by ignoring their feelings and looking the other way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.