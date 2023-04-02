There seems to be no way to adequately express my anger about the mass shootings that continue to plague our country. If I turn it inward it becomes sadness and depression that is unbearable. Some people who are close to me and some who are not close but who are elected officials, seem to handle it all by ignoring their feelings and looking the other way.
It is obvious to me that, were assault weapons taken out of the equation, the number of incidents where people are killed would begin to lessen. Guns are the problem. Looking elsewhere is untruthful and cowardly. Doing nothing is not an option. Blaming Mexico is not an answer. We need federal legislation that bans assault weapons and ammunition for all civilian citizens. Those who are convinced that they need assault weapons in their homes for self protection are delusional. Who are they at war with?
We need to elect officials who are willing to stare the truth in the face and are willing to take action. We need to bombard those already seated in our legislature with profound and continuous letters, texts, emails and phone calls. Now is the time, before anyone else is killed or maimed by a deranged maniac, to be as courageous as we’re asking our school children to be. Perhaps we need to pass a law that half of the members of congress be women. The ratio of mass shooters is one woman to sixty men, historically. Since men seem to be unable to represent all of their constituents and to canvas and legislate according to their wishes, more need to be women.
This last assault on three children and three staff members at their school in Nashville had seasoned journalists in tears. They were reporting from the scene and interviewing citizens there. The truth is obvious. Public action is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.