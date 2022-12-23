The wind was tossing the snow from limb to limb of the Silver Birch trees clustered neatly in view of the front yard. Seven-year-old Calista pressed her nose against the glass as she peered out the window watching nature’s winter acrobatics. Her breath kept the fog reappearing as quickly as she wiped it off. The setting sun shone through the trees much like mini-search lights at the premiere of a new movie, covering the ground with varied shades of brightness. As the sun continued its setting, the reflected colors on the window began to appear clearly around her silhouette. Then suddenly, as if stuck by a pin she burst from her window seat wiping the damp coldness from her nose, now shiny and red.
“Granda, I love Christmas don’t you,” she said gaily, skipping from the window box to the fireplace yule log burning brightly. Her grandfather sat reading his book, rocking his chair with a blanket securely tucked in around him.
“Be careful, Calista,” he warned looking over the top of his reading glasses. “You might just hop into the Christmas Tree and get lost among the tinsel.” He chuckled almost to himself. As she put a finger to her mouth, stopped for a second and thought about the consequences of such. And then she laughed, picking up a fallen string of tinsel and flung it on her head and twirled around. Almost falling, Granda caught her in full spin and drew her in, dropping his book in his lap as he did.
“Don’t you just love Christmas,” she asked again, looking up with her head setting upon her two hands and her elbows planted upon his knees.
“Yes, I do,” he said raising his bushy gray eyebrows. “But, he added, Christmas wasn’t always allowed in Scotland.”
The look on Calista’s face went from shock to anger and then to puzzlement. “Why” was the only word that she could produce as her eyes narrowed, and her lips pursed.
“Well, because it was at one time illegal.”
“Why,” she started say but changed it to, “Who would do such a thing?”
“King James, who I might add was from Scotland and King of Great Britain. He made not only Christmas, but all sorts of Holidays illegal.”
“I don’t like him,” she said placing her hands defiantly upon her hips. “Was it because he didn’t like Jesus,” came with a tear forming in her eye.
“Oh no honey, quite the contrary. He was a Christian but strongly influenced by a man named John Knox.”
“I don’t like him either,” came quickly with even more fervency. “Who is he?” she added.
“He was a priest in the Church who saw a lot of phoniness at the time. He saw men become priests who were just there because they needed a job. They didn’t love Jesus,” he said with a sigh. “In fact,” he added, “He also joined because that was the only way he was able go to school.”
“So, he didn’t know Jesus,” she said raising one eyebrow.
“Knowing Jesus comes from opening your heart to Him. But at this time the church taught the only way to know Him was to do what they say, to be obedient to them. John met a man who taught that the right way to know Jesus was to become like the church in the Bible. And he taught that you didn’t need rules and you didn’t need Kings and Queens.” Needless to say, the church, the King, and the Queen didn’t like that teaching so they had that man arrested and did terrible things to him.” John was so angry. He really liked the man whose name was George. He believed what George had taught, he started teaching it too. John and the people in Scotland left the church they thought was phony and started another church. George had taught if it wasn’t in the Bible, it shouldn’t be done. To them that included Christmas, and everything associated with it. No Christmas trees, no statues of baby Jesus, his mom and his dad, or the wisemen bringing gifts. In fact, no Christmas gifts at all!
Suddenly, as if waking up, Calista’s eyes got huge, and she looked back at the tree as if to see if the gifts had suddenly disappeared and repeated Granda’s last words. “No Christmas gifts…AT ALL,” she exclaimed in horror.
“Nope,” he said taking off his glasses wiping them clean. “That was a part of the new church’s rules. The new church, over time, even had people arrested and treated badly who didn’t believe what they did, one named John Ogilvie.”
“But why,” she questioned suddenly wiser than her years.
“Well,” he answered stroking his beard while looking toward the ceiling, “the moment a church thinks it is ‘IT” is the moment it is in trouble. God will never tolerate pride, because it centers on self.” Jesus said we need to die to self, and pickup our cross and follow him.
“Huh,” said Carisa, looking very puzzled.
Granda added, “Christmas is about love, without it there can be no true Christmas. John 3:16 says it best: ‘For God so loved the world he gave his only Son… Jesus took our place; he stepped in front us when we are called to give an excuse for what we have done and gave us the gift of eternal life. Because he did want us to suffer for our wrongdoing. Jesus said there is one thing that matters most and a second one like it, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:27 NKJV).”
Calisa thought for a moment and walked over to the tree and pick-up a sparsely wrapped gift and gave it to the old man. “Granda I made this for you, I love you,” she said with a tear in her eye.
Granda teared too, knowing she understood, Christmas isn’t about getting it right or pointing out what is wrong it is simply about undeserved LOVE.
Note: “An act of the Scottish Parliament in 1640 made celebrating Christmas illegal.
Here’s what it says: “The kirke within this kingdome is now purged of all superstitious observatione of dayes… thairfor the saidis estatis have dischairged and simply dischairges the foirsaid Yule vacance and all observation thairof in tymecomeing, and rescindis and annullis all acts, statutis and warrandis and ordinances whatsoevir granted at any tyme heirtofoir for keiping of the said Yule vacance, with all custome of observatione thairof, and findis and declaires the samene to be extinct, voyd and of no force nor effect in tymecomeing.”
The law was strictly enforced. People were hauled before the courts and kirk sessions for celebrating Christmas Day, and bakers were even banned from making mincemeat pies. In short there was a total clampdown on Christmas. https://www.scottscastles.com/blog/scottish-christmas/ Christmas remained illegal for 400 years. It was celebrated behind closed doors and without fan fair. It was made a national holiday in 1958. Instead, they waited to have a celebration that was legal called “Hogmanay” and even then the Kirk only tolerated this celebration if it didn’t involve dancing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Father Rob Carl of Easton is a priest in the Charismatic Episcopal Church and the author of the best selling book “Pebbles of the Holy Stream.” He wrote this fictionalized but historically accurate seasonal story for the St. Andrews Society of the Eastern Shore newsletter and sent it also to The Star Democrat to share with our readers.
