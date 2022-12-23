The wind was tossing the snow from limb to limb of the Silver Birch trees clustered neatly in view of the front yard. Seven-year-old Calista pressed her nose against the glass as she peered out the window watching nature’s winter acrobatics. Her breath kept the fog reappearing as quickly as she wiped it off. The setting sun shone through the trees much like mini-search lights at the premiere of a new movie, covering the ground with varied shades of brightness. As the sun continued its setting, the reflected colors on the window began to appear clearly around her silhouette. Then suddenly, as if stuck by a pin she burst from her window seat wiping the damp coldness from her nose, now shiny and red.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.