As a longtime opponent of the “Lakeside” atrocity, and an advocate for a more rational approach to residential development than we have seen from this current county council, I nonetheless cannot fully support the RESET campaign that has established extensive sign coverage throughout Talbot County.
To be sure, it is vitally important that our next council adopt statutes, regulations and policies that will prevent future sprawl development. Otherwise, our highways will become even more congested, our schools will become even more overcrowded, our aging wastewater treatment systems will become even more oversubscribed, and our drinking water will become even more contaminated and less safe.
That said, this is not the only issue that our incoming elected leaders will have to address. For example, how will this new council balance the imperatives of land preservation with solutions to an affordable housing crisis that is making it increasingly difficult for our teachers, first responders and other essential workers to live in our county?
What are their plans for diversifying a local economy that is now heavily reliant upon the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors, so that more of our emergent professional class can build thriving careers here in Talbot County?
And outside of eliciting populist drooling with fatuous talk of CRT and sexual grooming, how DO our potential leaders feel our schools can be even more effective at preparing our graduates for higher education and successful careers in the new, knowledge-based economy? How do they envision working with the incoming school board to retain the best teachers, provide our children with modern facilities and leaning technology, while doing whatever it takes to keep our buildings safe?
Most of the RESET-supported candidates have balanced their desire to protect Talbot County’s character with ensuring its continued progress. However, there are other RESET-endorsed candidates whose vision for our community is so troublesome that their elections would represent less of a reset and more of a relapse. The voters of Talbot County simply cannot, and must not be forced to choose between elected leaders who would preserve our natural resources, and those who are committed to creating a climate of inclusion and equal protection for all people. We have an obligation to demand both from the five members of our next county council.
Let’s put in the work of studying the candidates, searching their backgrounds and hearing them in their own words. Then let’s go to the polls and vote for a reset without the relapse.
