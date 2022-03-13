Our families and we were devastated — absolutely devastated — to read the story in the Star Democrat. We were especially disheartened that we were contacted for comment only late in the day on the afternoon before such a story was published, barely giving us the opportunity to respond to a story that would instantaneously ruin our hard-earned reputations within our community and rattle the more than dozens of employees that support our mission, many of whom live right here in our community.
While I know we cannot put the genie back in the bottle, there are a few things you should know about SafeChain and this lawsuit. Significantly, the lawsuit is a civil action brought by Gilead against 80 different defendants, of which SafeChain is one. It is not a criminal or regulatory enforcement effort by a government agency, as the article seems to suggest. You no doubt know that the plaintiff has categorized the defendants according to their alleged role in the matter … SafeChain is most certainly not alleged to be a major player in this matter, as your article implies.
In 2010 we worked closely with the Dorchester Country Economic Development Department to start our company. Dorchester County Maryland is defined as a distressed county, 1 of 6 within the state at that time. They worked with us to find our first location and provide some of the startup capital through a state-run program. Over the last 10 years we have been able to create dozens of well-paying jobs for people in our community. We have employees who are buying their first homes and saving for retirement for the first time ever. This is the reason we work so hard and care so much about what we do.
SafeChain’s largest customer segment (independent retail pharmacies) is comprised of small businesses like ours that are striving to compete against the advantages that the larger chains, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and distributors have, some of which are aligned under common corporate umbrellas (for example, as you probably know, CVS owns Aetna insurance and PBM and Walgreens owns a significant stake in Amerisource Bergen).
We have a proven track record of being a legitimate, trustworthy wholesaler whose customers can depend on, outside of the Big 3 (Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen) who control 85% of all drugs distributed in this country. We started SafeChain and named the company what it is to promote the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain. That is core to our mission and principles. We have shipped roughly 100,000 orders which includes around 2mm individual units since opening over 10 years ago. The Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot, even awarded us a certificate of recognition stating “with special appreciation for ensuring the highest level of safety, integrity and dependability” in 2016.
Wholesalers such as SafeChain buy finished goods only from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers and sell them to only licensed healthcare facilities and pharmacies. A wholesale license does not allow you to open any finished goods packaging including pill bottles.
Wholesalers are required to follow an FDA law, the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), to provide a T3 document for every sale made. A T3 document shows a drug’s chain of custody starting with the manufacturer, then every wholesaler that handles the drug until it is delivered to the end user (licensed facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies). Wholesalers are required to maintain these records for seven years. According to the DSCSA, the responsibility of each Wholesaler is to verify and communicate only with their direct trading partners (who they buy from and sell to).
Simply put, SafeChain was not involved in counterfeiting anything. To the extent that SafeChain sold any counterfeit medication, SafeChain was an unwitting participant and notified the FDA of customer complaints as required by law. Gilead’s claims and accusations go against all SafeChain values and proven track record. We purchased our products only from state-licensed suppliers who went through an extensive vendor vetting process.
Lastly, we have, throughout this process, considered ourselves partners with Gilead. SafeChain cooperated with Gilead and provided dozens of documents surrounding our suppliers and purchases. We were trying in good faith to work with Gilead to resolve any issues with the products we sold. We requested information from Gilead to help us better assess the situation, but Gilead would not provide or answer any questions we had.
As to the merits of the case itself, again we repeat that we have NEVER counterfeited any drugs nor knowingly sold counterfeit drugs. The court documents suggest that Gilead believed SafeChain was involved in a counterfeiting operation; Gilead was flat-out wrong. They raided SafeChain facilities with a 3rd party private security firm hired by Gilead looking for machinery to make pills or machinery to relabel pill bottles. They found nothing of the sort. What they found were our hard-working employees.
We sincerely believe that everyone should have the opportunity to defend themselves against one-sided allegations and while we cannot more fully discuss the details of on-going litigation, we can tell you that we very much look forward to providing our side of the story at the right time and place.
I hope this provides some additional context for the Star Democrat’s reporting, and I sincerely hope there will be some way in which we can be portrayed more fairly and accurately in subsequent reporting ASAP.
Charlie Boyd is the founder and CEO of SafeChain Solutions. Pat Boyd is the managing partner of SafeChain Solutions
