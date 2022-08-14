I have spent a lifetime in the field of education and since the 1990’s that has included teaching calculus and physics at Saints Peter and Paul High School and as a substitute teacher in mathematics in Dorchester, Queen Anne and Talbot County Public Schools. I would like to think that my former students think of me as a math science nerd. I tend to be old fashioned when it comes to the current digital world. One of my favorite memories of doing philatelic research was searching the library card catalog and then finding the book that unlocked the story three books to the left of the book that I had identified in the card catalog. I continue to prefer hard copy to digital documents.
While browsing recently in the stacks of the Easton branch of the Talbot County Public Library I came upon “The Quark and the Jaguar” by Murray Gell-Mann, a Nobel awardee in physics. For those who are turned off by science, please read on. In my reading, a paragraph (on page 153) leaped off the page:
“Perhaps it is the interference aspect of the cat story that makes Stephen Hawking exclaim, ‘When I hear about Schrödinger’s cat, I reach for my gun.’ He is, in any case, parodying the remark (often attributed to one or another Nazi leader, but actually occurring in the early pro-Nazi play Schlageter by Hanns Johst) ‘When I hear the word “Kultur.” I release the safety catch on my Browning.”
As a lifelong educator, I take it very seriously to be sure that students learn about all aspects of our culture, the good, the bad and the ugly. Open dialog and discussion is vital to learn and understand our culture, whether it be math, science, language, literature or history. But the above quote from a book on science jumps off the page and certainly echoes our American society in 2022. Shame on those who would draw their guns to stifle free, open and necessary debate on the cultural issues of today. Shame also on those who would impose in law their cultural values on those of a different culture in our multi-cultural society.
