I am writing to express some thoughts about the current state of affairs in our community and our state.
I would like to know where you stand on these issues.
I am a licensed, retired physician boarded in Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology.
COVID:
I am appalled by the lack of scientific evidence, and outright ignoring of scientific principles in the response to the pandemic. I believe that the Great Barrington Declaration was the correct response, and I advocated for that approach early on. I am dismayed by the use of PCR-RT testing with cycle thresholds of 40+, which greatly exaggerated the number of cases (80+% false positives). I am frustrated and angered by the changes in hospital reporting policies that reported all patients with a positive PCR within 28 days of hospitalization as either a COVID-related hospitalization or death whether those patients had symptoms of COVID or not. These two policies fostered other policies like lockdowns, school closures, etc. which have resulted in untold harms to businesses and children in particular.
For decades, the medical literature has confirmed that cloth and simple operating room masks are of little or no benefit in preventing the spread of viral respiratory illness. All the mask mandates have done NOTHING to prevent the spread of COVID.
I am not an antivaxxer. I have had all of the recommended vaccines here and for my travels abroad, including yearly influenza vaccination.
I resent the touting of the mRNA and adenovirus Covid vaccines as "safe and effective" despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting those claims. The ignoring of VAERS reporting of deaths and serious adverse reactions is beyond my comprehension.
Someone is making billions of dollars on masks and vaccinations.
I want a state senator who recognizes the folly of the response to COVID, and who will fight for a balanced and truly science-based approach to state public health policy.
