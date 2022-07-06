I am writing to express some thoughts about the current state of affairs in our community and our state.
I would like to know where you stand on these issues. I am a licensed, retired physician boarded in Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology.
This is the second of three topics about which I would like to hear your stance.
Media hype and censoring of voices in dissent
The NARRATIVE promoted by the major media and social internet media surrounding COVID and “Progressive” policies like gender identity and Critical Race Theory is antithetic to the US Constitution and our way of life. The censoring of dissenting voices, bullying and unfounded discrediting of those who speak out against this NARRATIVE is a direct affront to all citizens’ right to free speech.
The Truth in News Initiative (joined by all the major news outlets and social media ((Reuters, AP, UPI, BBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, Facebook, et al)) have publicly stated that they would print nothing that doesn’t promote universal vaccination). This is wrong on every level.
I want a state congress that will fight to curb the ability of Big Tech and the Media to manipulate what we hear and see. They should be liable for inappropriate censoring, deplatforming, or otherwise restricting the free exchange of ideas. This freedom of speech is paramount to our ability to self-govern.
How do you see this problem, and what would you do to correct it?
