We are writing in opposition of the proposed 73-room Hampton Inn hotel at 906 S. Talbot St, St. Michaels. This location is the gateway and main entrance into the town of St. Michaels.
On March 1, 2021, we moved to St. Michaels and purchased our home at 903 S. Talbot St., across the street and diagonal from the proposed hotel location. Prior to moving to St. Michaels, we were attracted to the character, charm and beauty of this town; which in turn led us to purchasing our home.
The day of closing on our home, we stood outside of our 100-year-old, fixer-upper home, in the pouring rain, feeling slightly overwhelmed. As we stood there, with slight apprehension to our task ahead, an eagle flew over, carrying a fish, and flew back to his nest along the nature tail, adjacent to the proposed hotel site. We both smiled and then knew it was going to be ok. Since that day, we have enjoyed watching the eagles and blue herons fly to their nests in this location across the street.
The nature trail has been such a joy to have in town. Along with other residents, we enjoy the birds, wildlife and trees along this beautiful trail. Having a large hotel in this location would have a negative impact on a trail that took so long to build. Not only would this impact the trail for those of us who enjoy using it, but more importantly, it would destroy the habitat of our wildlife. Just because a hotel is an accepted use for this space, does not mean it is a good idea.
On weekends and during season, traffic is backed up with tourist traffic, once again blocking our driveway. Adding a large hotel across the street will only add to this traffic congestion.
Members of the community have started a petition to stop the hotel. To date, 535 people have signed the petition. There are a little over 1,000 people in the town limits.
Our big draw to St. Michaels was the small-town feel and lack of chain businesses. Having a chain hotel is not what this beautiful town needs. Visitors come here to get away from the cookie cutter shops and restaurants found in most towns in order to have a unique experience. Many who have moved to St. Michaels moved here for this very reason.
