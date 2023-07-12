In the last election, nothing could be clearer that the issue front of mind of Talbot County voters was the need for managed development. There was and is a feeling of our community being a sitting duck, at the mercy of developers who will for their own profit impose on us projects that may disrupt the traditional rural nature of our beautiful home.

  

