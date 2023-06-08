My family said that in the 1970s. We resided in a community with large lots, woods, creeks, dirt bike paths and a reservoir. The neighborhood dogs were never leashed and ran freely amongst the children and trees. We had two dogs. One was a black Labrador retriever, and another was a mixture of a German Shepard and something else.
The Labrador followed us everywhere. He instinctively sat by the door waiting for our mother to release him so he could walk up the rolling streets and wait for our bus. We would see him at the entrance of the community every school day. In the mornings, he would follow us to the bus stop and remain until the bus was far away, outside his peripheral vision.
The dog lived a long life. When my infant son was born, the Labrador would sit by the bassinet in the family room and protect him.
One day, while answering the door with baby in my arms, the Labrador jumped up and using his jaw to engage the UPS man’s neck, brought the UPS man to his knees. The Labrador was not going to allow him to touch the baby.
The “mutt” was different. He slept on his rug and would only get up to eat or go to the bathroom. One day a toddler walked by, and the mutt bit the child hard on the cheek. Our mother, a conclusory, tough woman who imposed judgment and sentence upon just about anyone in her path, immediately had the dog euthanized. “Why?” we asked. She responded, “I have seven children and tons of people coming into the home and that dog can no longer be trusted.”
Today’s communities are different. Dogs are not allowed to roam and release their aggressive behavior by chomping on a squirrel or bunny. They are now “inside animals.” The dog’s animal instincts are too pent up. Maybe that is why there have been numerous dog attacks upon our neighbors and their pets according to our local animal control officer.
What can one do? Move to an area with a large lot and place an electric fence or other protection for the public’s safety. Or leash it and keep a tight grip on the handle. You never know when your “he is so friendly” dog turns into the mutt who disfigured the toddler.
