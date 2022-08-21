Our planet is burning.

How long will it be before we are a cinder of the sun? It's hot and many of our western forests are being consumed. Those of us not yet experiencing fire may soon be victims of flooding due to polar melting and sea level rise. We're running out of time and, worldwide, a handful of madmen are controlling our ability to meet this existential threat.
The challenges to our democratic way of life are distractions from the primary need to save the planet. Here are a few: women's basic reproduction rights, litigation for the idiotic antics of a former president, crumbling infrastructure, fossil fuel lobbying by some who are trying to hold onto untruths that support the wealth of a few. All of these and more are threats to America.
As voters all we can do is carefully elect those candidates who recognize the necessities brought about by climate change and who advocate for nuclear, wind and solar sources of power. Vote. If you are not registered to vote, do so as soon as possible and vote in November. Vote for those who promise to reduce to nothing our dependency on fossil fuels and plastics. Our existence depends on your vote. The sun doesn't care about democracy. Only most of us who live here do.
Another action we can take between now and November is to plant and nourish as many trees as possible. Find out which species are the fastest growing and plant them as soon as you can.
