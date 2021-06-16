Just when I start to think The Star Democrat is an objective newspaper honoring journalistic values, you publish something to prove me wrong.
Your editorial “Daylight Drama,” (June 13, 2021) starts and ends on a reasonable note. But in the middle, your editorial writer could not help himself, or herself, or themselves from throwing in a Republican talking point. That talking point is misleading at best and false at worst. Within the context of the editorial, it serves no logical purpose except to let Trump’s base know that you are totally with them.
“Defunding the police is certainly not the answer,” you wrote. Who says that defunding the police is the answer? A few crackpots, maybe including a few members of Congress, that Tucker Carlson never stops mentioning? No leaders in the Democratic party, no spokespeople for legitimate mainstream organizations. The NAACP? No. The ACLU? No. By putting this in your editorial, you give it credence, as if it is a real solution offered by serious people. I know of no rational person who wants the police defunded.
But there are LOTS of examples on the other side your writer chose to ignore. Here are some, “Promoting the death of innocent Black teenagers by President Trump is not the answer.” Or “President Trump telling police at conventions to commit more violence on suspects is not the answer.” Or “Congressman Harris voting against police getting awards for protecting him is not the answer.” How about calling the neofascist in Charlottesville “fine people?” Is that also not an answer or does your editor think it is an answer?
You could exhibit balance by writing that right-wing talking points are not the answer. But denying the truth of right-wing talking points is not acceptable to Trump’s base. No wonder your editorial writer ignored them.
I’m very much in favor of people owning their own biases. It is so much more refreshing than trying to hide it by surrounding it with paragraphs pretending to be objective as you tried to do in your editorial. You should rename your paper “The Republican,” as one of your Republican readers suggested in a letter to you recently. At least that is honest.
MIKE DAVIS
Easton
