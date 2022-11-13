Having the good fortune to be born in Talbot County in 1937 and raised in the charming community of Oxford was a blessing. Growing up in the town of Oxford, we took great pride in the fact that God, family and community were stressed as being extremely important.
Oxford has a long history. It was a commercial port of entry into the United States for sea-faring ships beginning in 1694, and it was one of the busiest seaports around bringing manufactured goods from England and carrying back cargos of tobacco and other raw products. Oxford was the home for the first naval academy, and also the home of Robert Morris, financier of the Revolutionary War. It had a train station carrying passengers to Easton, and an elementary school where two sisters, who were teachers, taught all 6 grades. One sister taught first to third grade and the other fourth to sixth grade. After completing the sixth grade, we were off to Easton in a full school bus.
We have another milestone for Oxford and perhaps one that leads the nation in the number of individuals who joined the police force. The small town of Oxford with a population in 1940 of 826, which is near the current population today of 800, boasts of 13 men who joined the Maryland State Police. Beginning in the 1940s, concern for country was evident when brothers after brothers served in the military and then joined the Maryland State Police upon discharge from the service. Serving their country and community was important to members of the same family and continued until the middle of the 1990s. There were five sets of brothers who joined the Maryland State Police beginning with:
1. Walter H. Dobson serving from August 1, 1942 — July 1, 1976 followed by his brother Arthur W. Dobson joining in 1943 — 1970.
2. W. Weber Duncan, Jr. joining the force on January 6, 1958 — July 1, 1980 followed by his brother Thomas G. Duncan entering July 5, 1960 — July 1, 1984.
3. Colin N. Macindoe entering the Maryland State Police on July 7, 1958 — July 1, 1980 followed by his brother William N. Macindoe serving from July 1, 1963 — July 1, 1987.
4. James H. Balderson joining the police force on January 5, 1959 — January 1, 1981 followed by his brother John D. Balderson beginning on October 6, 1975 — April 1, 1987.
5. William C. Sullivan entering on July 7, 1969 — July 1, 1990 followed by his brother John R. Sullivan entering on January 2, 1974 — March 1, 1992.
In addition to these five sets of brothers, there were others who were from Oxford and who joined the Maryland State Police. They were:
1. Roger B. Harris, Jr. entering on November 18, 1941 — October 20, 1974.
2. Robert W. Gerlock joining on July 8, 1957 — September 30, 1978.
3. F. Steven Bryan beginning on June 1, 1971 — May 1, 1994
Lastly, there were four other individuals from Oxford who became Talbot County Sheriffs. They were:
1. George O. Granger, Jr. beginning in 1958 — 1962.
2. G. Benjamin Forrest serving from 1974 — 1982.
3. Robert W. Gerlock serving from 1982 — 1986
4. Thomas G. Duncan starting in 1993 — 2002.
This makes a total of 15 individuals choosing police duties and contributing to our Country and State for a total of 341 years serving law enforcement. They served the Maryland State Police for a total of 316 years and a total of 25 years as sheriffs in the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department. I know of no other small town who can boast of such awesome law enforcement personnel. Oxford was truly the “Mayberry of the USA.”
Thomas G. Duncan of Easton is a former Talbot County Sheriff, serving almost a decade after retiring from the Maryland State Police with 24 years of service, following successive assignments as commander of the Centerville, Berlin and Easton Barracks.
