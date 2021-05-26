Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states: “… [the President] shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States.” James Pfiffner, Professor of Public Policy at George Mason University, in his article titled "The President’s Broad Power to Pardon and Commute," observes that the purposes of the pardon power, as argued by the framers of the Constitution such as Alexander Hamilton, “were the tempering of justice with mercy to individuals and the broader purposes of the public good.” Professor Pfiffner further points out that both President Abraham Lincoln and President Andrew Johnson pardoned “all persons who have, directly or by implication, participated in the existing [Confederate] rebellion” or 200,000 people. Founding father Alexander Hamilton, wrote in Federalist Paper Number 74 that “…in seasons of insurrection or rebellion there are often critical moments when a well-timed offer of pardon to the insurgents or rebels may restore the tranquility of the Commonwealth.” We also know that the Congress of the United States granted burial rights in Arlington National Cemetery and veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to those who fought for the Confederacy.
As to the political dialogue surrounding the Talbot Boys statue on the lawn of the courthouse in Easton, it may be noteworthy to mention that the Supreme Court of the United States is our branch of government, under the Constitution, entrusted to interpret our Constitution and, particularly appropriate to this discussion, the Pardon Article contained therein. In this connection, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Field, in speaking for the Court in the case of Ex parte Garland, states that with regard to a Presidential pardon “…in the eye of the law the offender is as innocent as if he had never committed the offense.” Accordingly, and based upon the foregoing wisdom of Alexander Hamilton, Presidents Lincoln and Johnson, Congress, and the Supreme Court, there may be reasonable argument offered that the Talbot Boys do not represent insurrection against the United States nor violation of any law during their service in the Confederate Forces during the American Civil War.
The Talbot Boys have held a presence on the courthouse lawn fifty-seven percent of the time since we declared our independence from Great Britain in 1776, and during the twentieth and twenty-first centuries the statue has stood on the Courthouse lawn eighty-seven percent of the time in that era of our nation’s history. Perhaps the actions and advice of a Founding Patriot, two Presidents, the Congress, and the Supreme Court may alter the conversation over issues relating to the Talbot Boys monument and bring forth a peaceful solution as to disposition in the near future. I close with this question to my friends and neighbors: Based upon the advice of the Supreme Court of the United States, in the case noted above, is the presence of the Talbot Boys situated at the Talbot County courthouse symbolic of respect for our Constitution’s pardon provision which has been in effect since June 21, 1788?
RON FRAMPTON
Tilghman Island
