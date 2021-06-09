Ron Frampton (Pardon me, boys, SD 5/26/21) and (Talbot Boys taken before a judge, SD 5/27/2021) makes an important point in his pseudo-analytical quasi-legal defense of the Talbot Boys statue. The Talbot Boys, and simultaneously all those who fought for the Confederacy were pardoned and allowed to be buried in national cemeteries. This was an act of forgiveness in the interest of national healing. It pardoned the criminals, not the crime! The soldiers of the Confederacy fought for a cause that upheld the idea that a race of people was intellectually inferior, subhuman, lazy but born for manual labor, uncivilized, prone to give in to their baser instincts, and meant to be dominated by Whites who were their betters! Hold that thought.
History has shown us that neither the war nor the pardon eradicated the beliefs or the behaviors that supported the racism-in-the-interest-of-greed that was the foundation of the rebellion. The Jim Crow mentality and movement was epitomized and elevated by the advent of the “lost cause” ideology. The “lost cause” narrative, first introduced at the beginning of the 20th Century, “white-washed” the Civil War by portraying it as the “war of northern aggression” a fight for “the southern way of life” and “state’s rights.” The confederate soldier according to this version was fighting for chivalry and a “noble cause.” History has debunked this revisionist description of the tragic and devastating civil conflict, but history did not eliminate the behaviors, laws and practices that maintained institutional and social racism up to the present day.
The power and impact of this false narrative cannot be underestimated—for visual proof, think lynching. It has seeped into the thinking and recording of our nation’s history in ways we can only relegate to “American Acceptionalism (the tendency to ignore that which makes us uncomfortable). The Talbot Boys statue is the product of the first wave of the “lost cause” narrative created and cultivated from 1900 to 1920. Not coincidentally this was the height of the influence and terror campaign of the ku klux klan (intentionally not capitalized).
This statue represents not just the men who fought for the “lost cause” but also the mentality it espoused. It is an obvious insult and festering open wound to Black Americans who must walk past it on their way to the Talbot County halls of justice, but that’s not even the worst. What it should represent is the shameless and unforgivable actions of countless White Americans who have failed to admit the consequences of centuries of discrimination, marginalization and dehumanization perpetrated by them against people based simply on their color. If this behavior and mentality had ended with the Civil War then such a statue might be less objectionable, but that is not the case.
According to the US Census Bureau, in 2016, the median net worth of non-Hispanic White households was $143,600. The median net worth of Black households was $12,920. Put another way, Black families have $5.04 in net worth for every $100 held by White families. There are two ways you can look at this data. One is the way the Talbot Boys/lost cause thinking would. That thinking goes like this, Blacks are: intellectually inferior, subhuman, lazy but born for manual labor, uncivilized and prone to give in to their baser instincts. The other option is to face the reality that Blacks are the same as Whites in terms of their potential but have achieved a dramatically lower level of prosperity because the entire American system is rigged against them.
To me this statue is a constant reminder of the criminal behavior of my own cohort which has denied, delayed and downplayed the aspirations and opportunity of another group “without cause.” The statue should be declared deceased, transported by a hearse to a cemetery, and buried, as a symbol of our desire to bury the mentality it continues to “stand” for while it is left standing.
PETER TAILLIE
Greensboro
