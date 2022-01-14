Not sure which party to blame? Democrats blame Republicans. Republicans blame Democrats. And if we neglect to find flaws in either party’s thinking, both are to blame? And everything will just go on as usual? Fortunately, it’s not — and won’t, unless we opt for 24-7 fact-checking again in 2024.
Independents are understandably critical of our major political parties. Neither is perfect. It’s also hard to be critical of Independents, a group with few real responsibilities. But we will all be better off if their critical thinking (and their vote) contributes to better outcomes. We must work on that.
Our economy is now leading the world. More jobs have been created than during the G.W. Bush and Trump administrations combined. Wages are also up more than at any time over the past 40 years. Much of this is certainly due to pandemic recovery and demographics; but the Rescue Plan, passed by only Democrats, contributed to workers’ options — and the Infrastructure Bill will create more jobs.
This cannot be all that surprising. Past performance is generally considered to be an indication of future performance, and wages have been higher and our middle class and our economy have been doing better during Democratic administrations for well over half a century. We might also consider Goldman Sachs’ warning: Our economy will be slowing without the Build Back Better Act.
President Biden has also reminded us that “capitalism without competition is exploitation.” Lack of competition contributes to higher prices, and he is issuing an executive order to promote more competition in our marketplace.
No party can claim perfection, but we do know (or can find out relatively easily) which party reliably delivers not only more economic growth, but more for our neighbors, fellow countrymen, and our nation’s overall well-being.
Nothing would be more welcomed than working together to preserve our democracy and a better quality of life for all Americans in our New Year. We might start by acknowledging how we’re more likely to get there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.