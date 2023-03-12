In response to Mrs. Faultleroy’s letter to the editor “Think Again,” it’s clear that she is drinking her party’s Kool Aid.
She cites Marjorie Taylor Green (MTG) as saying the Red States should divorce the Blue states and then says, “Maybe we should let them go.”
I say, who’s letting who go? Without federal assistance, your blue states would be bankrupt in three years. Nobody working and everybody taking. Talk about a failed state!
Please let us go. During the State of the Union address, your senile commander in chief said Republicans want to sunset Social Security.
MTG shouted, “LIAR,” and she was 100% right. Ma’am, please cite one piece of Republican legislation attempting to discontinue SS. You can’t do it!
You further stated that Republicans want to eliminate the federal government. Not true, we just want less federal government, one that understands basic economics, spends responsibly.
You say we can stop maintaining our bridges and highways. Well, there you have us against the ropes, as only 13 Republican Senators voted for the 2022 Infrastructure Bill.
But not because we’re against infrastructure; we’re against legislation called one thing while containing billions of dollars going to trash like gender studies in Pakistan.
Out of the $1.5 trillion dollar bill, only $411 billion went to actual infrastructure. So yes, we’re against infrastructure that isn’t infrastructure. Finally, as far as arming our 14 year olds with rifles and assault weapons, we conservatives start our children and grandchildren much earlier, around age 7 to 8, as you can’t get an early enough start preparing a strong defense against a tyrannical government.
Just kidding — I meant preparing them to become responsible gun owners.
