The recent video showing Tyre Nichols' encounter illustrates one of innumerable instances of police misbehavior. Sadly, though police are formally trained to treat people with dignity and respect, far too often, police abuse of innocent civilians, particularly if they are people of color, resembles Tyre Nichols' horrific experience.
The fact is, indoctrination of police by fellow officers far outweighs formal training. Former Charlottesville, Virginia chief of police, RaShall Brackney, interviewed by NPR's Michel Martin on Jan. 28, made it clear that police see themselves as an occupying force in a community that doesn't want them and that they must use violence to keep themselves safe. Tyre's running, making the out of shape officers chase him, as the article notes, was the impetus for the beating that led to his death.
While it is irrelevant that all five officers charged so far were Black since they reflect the police culture, it is hugely significant, albeit routine, that their victim was Black. The sad truth is that our majority white community supports state sponsored violence against minorities. Memphis is responding quickly and transparently by charging the perpetrators, disbanding their unit, and releasing the video, but the problem is not these individual officers but an entire police culture which, itself, is the tip of the iceberg of a larger society that sees young Black men as dispensable.
I wish to dissociate myself from that iceberg and I invite your readers, many of whom will share my view, to join me. We must speak out clearly, loudly and repeatedly.
