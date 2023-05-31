At the time of this writing, it is Friday morning, May 26, 2023. Having read the newspaper and watched the morning news, I am outraged by the behavior of our elected representatives.
They want to play politics with the economy of the nation, to the detriment of all.
As the deadline looms only days away, they stopped negotiations so that they all can take a long holiday weekend.
These people were hired (elected) to do the business of the people. They are not doing what they were hired to do and are acting like spoiled children.
The credit of the nation is too important to allow this kind of behavior.
My proposed solution is to round all of them up and lock them in their respective rooms. Tell them they cannot come out until a timely solution is agreed upon.
In order to prod them along, limiting bathroom breaks might be effective.
Make it clear that if they do not tend to the nation’s business like they were hired to do, this lockdown could become a regular tool of the people.
Talk of term limits could also send a chill through these worthless scoundrels.
MARK MALPHRUS
Ridgely
