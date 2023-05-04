The developer has requested a supplemental allocation of roughly 66 acres for development in the Critical Area and increasing the housing density to 3.8 units per acre.
Many Oxford corridor residents expressed concerns for dramatic increases in traffic. Last summer’s traffic study considered current traffic volumes from Waverly Road to the Parkway. The study has not recognized the traffic from Cooke’s Hope, Oaklands, and other areas down to and including Oxford.
The proposed set-aside for athletic fields and a dog park is vehemently opposed by the Polly’s Hill HOA and recommends that a passive park be established instead. Just imagine the increase in Oxford Road traffic for games and run-off from an impervious surface into the Tred Avon.
Meeting attendees were surprised when shown the type of housing planned. The houses were not similar to surrounding subdivisions located on the west side of Town. Single-family homes were not similar to Easton Club, Cook’s Hope, Easton Village and Thread Haven. In general, the proposed project is contrary to the expectations of meeting attendees.
Maybe flipping the PUD layout, North to South, placing the single-family homes along Oxford Road would be a better PUD layout. Provide houses comparable to Easton Club and Polly’s Hill, then integrate larger townhouses, and put smaller townhouses at the South end. Basically, emulate the housing types in the neighboring Easton Club. Eliminate the apartments and the athletic fields. Make the dog park, club house and pool(s) central to the population(s) and consider adding tennis/pickle-ball and basketball courts for residents. The dwelling unit density should be reduced one similar to other west-side subdivisions. Also, minimize any commercial area to convenience essentials.
I think the developer has been vague about the identification of the target population, price ranges, unit designs, square-footage, parking, etc. This development is not a “fill-in” and maximum density guidelines should not apply. Especially if there is an intended appeal to millennials nearing retirement, those working from home, and those ready to escape from the congestion of urban areas.
It will be interesting to learn the recommendation of the planning commissions. Let’s hope the councils will recommend changing the size and character of the development. They have heard the public outcry and should be respectful of citizen input. The pace of growth needs to be curtailed in the interest of maintaining the character of Talbot County and the Town of Easton.
CALVIN YOWELL
Easton
