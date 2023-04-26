Your recent article on the Poplar Hill project was a fine example of badly needed local reporting.
The article correctly pointed out that the county has absolutely no obligation to grant additional growth allocation to Easton, which used up all its growth allocation years ago.
What was the purpose of the Critical Area law passed almost 40 years ago? It was to "reverse the deterioration of the bay's environments because the cumulative effects of human activity that have caused increased levels of pollutants, nutrients and toxics." That was the finding of Maryland's legislature. Furthermore, the goal of that legislation was "protection of water quality" and to "conserve habitat." There's also supposed to be some "public benefit" to further incursions into the critical area.
Maryland law (per COMAR) makes clear that new IDA's (intensely developed areas) should not be located where water quality is impaired. The upper Tred Avon is, in fact, "impaired" (per Clean Water Act). The wholly speculative Poplar Hill project is not compatible with either the spirit, or the letter, of the Critical Area law.
Both Easton and county government are in need of persons who have greater concern for our environment, as well as the carrying capacity of our public infrastructure. I urge Ward 3 voters to vote for David Montgomery, as I believe he is such a person.
THOMAS HUGHES
Former chair of the Talbot County Planning Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.