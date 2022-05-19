Since Biden has been President, I have become a more positive thinker. His first move of pulling out of Afghanistan and leaving $82.9 billion of our military equipment for the Taliban was horrible. Being a positive thinker I realize it was a very generous thing for him to do. Did the Taliban send him a thank you?
Stopping our oil companies from drilling for fuel makes us dependent on foreign supplies. The price of fuel and gas is beyond belief — I can’t afford to drive my car or use my boat. This saves the wear and tear on my vehicles. I am walking more. The consumer price index is so high I can’t afford to shop, but going into a store can result in being mugged, robbed or killed.
Biden’s encouragement to defund the police and allowing mob rule has helped me improve my target shooting. I am now pretty good hitting the target with my Glock. I have lost weight with everything costing so much more since Biden has been President. Who needs to eat meat, eggs, cheese, milk, etc. With no border control, the drug cartel and sex traffickers are doing so much better. Drug deaths are really jumping up there — so some groups are improving.
Yes, I am much better off with Biden as President. It goes to prove any one can be President even if you are senile and incompetent. Thank God he can blame it on Putin and COVID. He has stopped blaming it on Trump — imagine that! Yes, I am a more positive thinker, but I am terrified.
