I like to think I’m a reasonably intelligent person, one who keeps up with local, national, and world events, and who, most times, can see both sides of an issue, but, for the life of me, I cannot comprehend how even one person in this country, with any modicum of intelligence, can still support the lying, grifting, traitorous, dangerous, loser, who, unfortunately, for all eternity, will be known as the 45th president of these United States.

  

Bravo!! This is the best description I have EVER read of this guy and what he's inflicted on our country and the world at large. How could this have gotten this far? What can stop it??

