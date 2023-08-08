I like to think I’m a reasonably intelligent person, one who keeps up with local, national, and world events, and who, most times, can see both sides of an issue, but, for the life of me, I cannot comprehend how even one person in this country, with any modicum of intelligence, can still support the lying, grifting, traitorous, dangerous, loser, who, unfortunately, for all eternity, will be known as the 45th president of these United States.
The multiple legal predicaments he finds himself in, are of his own making. There is no conspiracy. He finally got caught doing that which he has done his entire life: lying about everything, making excuses and blaming those around him, to make himself appear brighter, craftier, more important than anyone else. He surrounds himself with vulnerable, less intelligent people who can be easily swayed into doing unethical, unlawful acts, to advance his cause. He is banking on the loyalty he demands from them while giving that same loyalty to no one. Hopefully, these co-conspirators of his, will see the light and tell the truth.
Chances are, the Republican politicians who still support him, have nothing good to say about him, behind closed doors. They are afraid to stand up to him for one reason only: fear of losing votes which could mean loss of their seat and, therefore, loss of power. Although I’m no fan of Mike Pence, he finally spoke the truth about Jan 6, and for his trouble, has been threatened again with hanging and cries of traitor.
How many in his base have sent money to this grifter? They might have thought, at one time, this money would help him get re-elected. It is now clear, that their hard-earned money is paying his myriad legal bills. He boasts of being incredibly wealthy, so why is he not dipping in to his own coffers to pay his legal bills? That is what the rest of us would have to do.
This quivering pile of protoplasm, tried to stage a coup in this home of democracy. The founders of this country fought and died for our right to vote and established rules for a peaceful transfer of power. This idiot tried to destroy that, letting his minions storm the capitol, while he sat in the White House, watching it unfold. Many of these cult followers are now serving time for an idea and a plan that was devised by their “leader." It is only fair that the architect of this travesty should also be put behind bars and for a very long time.
Bravo!! This is the best description I have EVER read of this guy and what he's inflicted on our country and the world at large. How could this have gotten this far? What can stop it??
