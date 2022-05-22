As the result of the Confederates losing The Civil War, wouldn’t one think that the majority of African Americans would have appreciated a reminder from time to time for themselves and all other races; of the sacrifices that their ancestors made, albeit against their will, as slaves for hundreds of years?
The “Talbot Boys” would have been a reminder for not one year, not 100 years, but forever and just not anywhere in our county, but on our courthouse grounds. The message of the journey and significance of the sacrifices made by the slaves does not provide the value it deserves if it can’t be seen.
Not only were we fortunate to have such an expensive, multi-ton history lesson, but it was at our fingertips and it was also free, as it was paid for five score and six years ago by some of our ancestors. Two score and eleven years before that, there was the passage of the 13th Amendment. Again, the descendants of slaves have come a long way.
Wouldn’t you think it would be an historic, financial, logical and rare opportunity and simply a good idea to have let the “Talbot Boys” stay just 25 paces from Frederick Douglass?
It’s unfortunate that Douglass is not here so we could take advantage of his intellect, his character and practical experience in the relationships between people alive and those that have passed and the importance of knowing ones’ fellow citizens and its nations history.
I know he would appreciate his shared visibility at the courthouse. It’s said that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. It could be gone for one year, for 100 years, but in our case, it’s forever. So sad.
Why haven’t we had a Union monument requested by those who benefited the most from the result of The Civil War? That would be a very well-deserved, and overdue “Thank You” for the first time, to those soldiers and non-soldiers from Talbot County who played a part in securing their freedom.
Frederick Douglass and I hope that the courthouse does not have to wait forever for the Union’s well-deserved “Thank You.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.