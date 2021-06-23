The Talbot Boys statue was erected in 1916 at the height of the push to establish the “lost cause” as the historical narrative of record in the United States. This may have just been a coincidence, but from that time until the 1960s social and economic conditions for people of color lagged significantly behind those of the people who paid for and erected the statue.
Councilman Callahan and Ms. Mielke cite detailed historical events and sentiments from the 1860s as justification for having a statue honoring Talbot Countians who fought for the Confederacy on the lawn of the County courthouse today. These excuses are well researched and documented and almost convincing except for what is omitted. The country was in a state of war. Mistakes were doubtlessly made, even unconstitutional ones in the name of preserving the United States in the form of a single Union. The alternative was two countries, one free, one slave. This is what Confederate soldiers fought to create. No matter the motivation at the time of their enlistment, all these men knew what they were fighting for before the end of the war — it was secession and slavery. And still we honor them?
The historical details are secondary. The monument is irrevocably associated with a failed cause that defended an abomination. If the White people who pass the Talbot Boys statue felt the shame it represents, it would already be gone. The problem is, people who defend the statue are like the soldiers who defended the Confederacy. They try to excuse it with cries of states’ rights, constitutional overreach, and selective biblical passages. The bottom line is they are wrong to honor a statue that dishonors the ancestors of so many people of color who suffered degradation and fought for freedom. Ultimately the practice of slavery was perpetuated and defended because it supported a way of life underwritten by the labor of people with NO constitutional rights.
The lesson our shared history of slavery should teach us is that profit is not justified on the backs of people who have no voice in the process or share in the benefits. This condition persists today and must be looked at by our entire society, and especially in the process of educating our children. It is about the morals of a nation not the motives of a few individuals who might or might not have had slavery in the forefront of their minds when they fought to destroy their country.
No wonder prosperous White people can so thoroughly and vigorously defend the honor and memory of traitors. Knowingly or unknowingly, they are preserving the mentality of the “lost cause” in a society that desperately wants signs it can overcome the injustice and inhumanity that cause continues to symbolize. Removing the statue does not solve the social problems nor heal the divisions that plague America today, but it does facilitate one important opportunity. It means Black people can walk into the Talbot County Courthouse with a little more hope and dignity than they could with it still there. Forget the historical context of the 1860s, removal needs to happen for friends and neighbors living among us today.
PETER TAILLIE
Greensboro
