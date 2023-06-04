Letters to the Editor

I’m writing out of concern and regret concerning the decision the town of Denton has made to allow a pride festival celebration during the Memorial Day weekend. It was very disheartening to see our sacred American flags that decorated main street Denton, be replaced by rainbow flags. I feel compelled to remind folks that the color red on the American flags that were taken down represents the hardness of valor, as well as courage and readiness to sacrifice. It also represents the blood shed by those who have fought to protect our Freedom and Liberty. The same Freedom and Liberty that protects the celebration of one’s diversity.

