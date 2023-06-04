I’m writing out of concern and regret concerning the decision the town of Denton has made to allow a pride festival celebration during the Memorial Day weekend. It was very disheartening to see our sacred American flags that decorated main street Denton, be replaced by rainbow flags. I feel compelled to remind folks that the color red on the American flags that were taken down represents the hardness of valor, as well as courage and readiness to sacrifice. It also represents the blood shed by those who have fought to protect our Freedom and Liberty. The same Freedom and Liberty that protects the celebration of one’s diversity.
Being the father of sons who served in combat during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, I know the fear of losing one or both of them in battle. By God’s grace our family was spared that tragedy and heartache. Yet family members who have lost loved ones in combat live daily with a painful hole in their heart and tragic sense of loss. Nevertheless, Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a time where our Nation and communities come together to pay homage to those family’s loss and sacrifice. Americans spend the day visiting cemeteries, attending Memorial Day events, and otherwise honoring those who lost their lives in service to our country.
Though I do not claim to speak for the community, many members share my sentiments, and we only ask that the town of Denton and others keep and reserve the Memorial Day weekend sacred for those who gave their last full measure for us, those who gave up their life, their futures, their hopes, and their dreams for us. Preserve Memorial Day weekend to remember and honor the men and women killed in U.S. wars throughout our history, to remember that cost paid in blood so we can truly appreciate the incredible treasures we have today, Life, Liberty, and The Pursuit of Happiness!
Lest we forget that one’s right to celebrate their diversity has been secured and empowered numerous times over by the supreme sacrifice of the American Soldier, Sailor, Airman & Marine. Let diversity be celebrated on another weekend and keep Memorial Day weekend for those we memorialize, our Nation’s Fallen Heroes.
