It’s a sad day in Eastern Shore politics. What used to be a competition based upon qualifications, has degraded into the mud-slinging attacks that permeate our society.
In the last two weeks I have witnessed attacks on candidates that play fast and loose with the facts (i.e. they lie) and are aimed at pure character assassination.
The prime target has been Bob Willey, former mayor of Easton. Rather than sling mud at the adversaries who attack Mr. Willey, and there is plenty to sling, I prefer to focus on the positive.
How has Easton changed under Bob Willey’s years of stewardship?
Years ago we were a typical small town whipped and depressed by the globalization of the economy, with an old flagship hotel that went bankrupt every few years, empty storefronts, little employment opportunity and a burgeoning poverty problem.
Under Bob Willey’s leadership Easton has become a robust town, with increased population, improved job opportunities and is now a tourism destination.
The town budget has gone from underwater and out of credit, to full services and a budget surplus. And all was done without excessive new taxes. We have gone from abandoned buildings to explosive growth to a point where our concerns have moved from retaining population, to guiding growth and controlling over-aggressive development.
Bob Willey’s detractors act as though his accomplishments as mayor are a burden, and their lack of accomplishments a blessing. Neither is correct, and I caution you from believing the rhetoric.
When you go to the polls next week, before you cast your vote, ask yourself, “What’s wrong with Easton?”, the answer is “Nothing, thank you Bob Willey.”
