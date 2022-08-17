Imagine that you have been marooned on an island for the last 10 years. You’ve had no access to news. You see a ship approaching, and are ecstatic that you will soon be rescued, and returned to civilization. Anxious to know all that has transpired in your absence, the crew begins to fill in the blanks.
Without revealing names or political parties, they mention the following events and then gauge your unbiased reaction: A presidential candidate said, “I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and not lose any voters.” “I grab women by the p****. They let you do it. You can do anything.” “McCain? He’s not a war hero. He was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” "Mexicans. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they're rapists.”
You assume this person lost, and are shocked to discover he won.
The crew skips over his presidency and discusses events from the past 18 months. He lost the election in 2020, but has not yet conceded. He was impeached, twice. He incited an insurrection, prior to his departure from office. He did not attend the inauguration of the new president. The FBI served a warrant at his home, and retrieved top secret files, which he had taken from the White House. He falsely characterized this as a raid, and suggested the FBI had planted information. His rabid followers call for violence against the FBI.
Now, if you did not know who this individual was, would you support a person who said and did these things? Would you want this to be the person your children aspired to be? We are so accustomed to automatically hating and disbelieving the members of the opposite party, that if we heard these comments and stories, without knowing their origin, perhaps common sense would prevail, and we would all be equally horrified, that a person of this caliber, could hold any office in this country.
Please note that none of these examples are related to political ideologies or policies. These are all about the character of a person who thinks he can be president, simply because he is over 35 and was born in the USA. If those are the only qualifications which matter, heaven help us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.