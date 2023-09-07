I’m assuming that everyone in the Town of Easton recently received a flyer in the mail denouncing Bob Willey’s candidacy for Easton Town Council president.
It caught my attention above all other items in my mailbox that day, so much so that I stood at the edge of the street reading it and wondering who in the world sponsored this.
Then, on the back, I saw “PAID FOR BY SCOTT R. WAGNER”. The flyer doesn’t advocate for anyone. It doesn’t even make an argument against Bob Willey, presumably because there isn’t one and/or this guy who paid for it really doesn’t know anything about local politics.
The only justification it presents is that Bob was in office for a long time, which is not as damning an indictment as he thinks it is. I wondered if Mr. Wagner has a personal vendetta against Bob. “Who is this person?” I asked myself.
After Googling Mr. Wagner’s name, it appears that he is a former state senator from York County, Pennsylvania, and the 2018 Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who previously had several business ventures in the York, Pennsylvania, area. Apparently his latest business venture is a real estate project in the Easton Technology Center across from Easton Airport. So many more questions came to mind.
Is it true that Mr. Wagner lives in St. Michaels now, and for how long? And if that’s where he lives now, why is he so interested in the Easton Town Council and so opposed to Bob Willey being elected? Why did he move to this area in the first place? Is it because Talbot County is such a nice place to live? For someone who doesn’t seem to have lived here for very long, what makes him an expert on what Easton needs? Many of us who are lifelong or nearly lifelong residents of Easton appreciate our town just the way it is. Just a few years ago, Easton was lauded as one of the top 10 best small towns in America. And much of that is thanks to Bob Willey.
I very much appreciated the well-worded Letter to the Editor in the Sept. 6 paper from Jeffrey Champion. I couldn’t have said it better. I have lived here for almost all of my 70 years and had the pleasure of working with Bob for decades at Waverly Press/Cadmus. Thank you, Bob, for your decades of dedication to our town. Everyone, please take the time to go out on Sept. 12 and vote for Bob Willey.
ROSEMARIE CARROLL
Easton
